Sirohi (Rajasthan): A horrific incident in which a pack of stray dogs mauled a six-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Sirohi came to light four days later on August 1. The boy, Jaswant, was attacked by stray dogs on July 27, when he went out to defecate. A case was registered in Abu Road Sadar police station of Sirohi district on Tuesday evening only after the villagers informed about the incident to the police.

Detailing the incident, police station in-charge Praveen Acharya said, "Six-year-old Jaswant of Jhamar village used to live with his family in Kyaria village. On July 27, he had gone to defecate some 100 meters away from his house where at least six dogs pounced on him and bit him all over the body. He died on the spot. His family grew suspicious when he did not return home timely. They started looking for Jaswant and found him lying dead in a pool of blood. He had bite marks all over his body.

The family members withour informing anyone about the incident cremated the child's body. However, the villagers informed about the incident to the police on Monday night. On Tuesday, on the orders of the District Collector, Panchayat Samiti BDO Navlaram visited the spot and took cognizance of the matter. He also assured the family of financial help from the government.

Also Read: 12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan

Navalram said, "The incident took place on July 27 but the family did not inform about it to the authorities and cremated the child. A case was registered on Tuesday and an investigation has also begun." Navalram further said that Jaswant was the only son in the house and was recently admitted to a government school.

Also Read: 10-yr-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs at UP's Bareilly