Bovines roaming on roads sent to SDM office premises in Rajasthan's Kuchaman as a mark of protest
Published: 2 hours ago
Bovines roaming on roads sent to SDM office premises in Rajasthan's Kuchaman as a mark of protest
Published: 2 hours ago
Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): As a mark of protest, a herd of bovines that were left unattended by their owners and allowed to roam freely on the streets was sent to ADM-SDM office premises in Kuchaman city of Rajasthan on Saturday. State vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh and opposition leader Anil Singh Mertiya brought the cattle that were roaming on the roads and highways of Kuchaman city for a long time to ADM-SDM premises and left them there.
Earlier, the animals were kept at the opposition leader's factory premises located on the Station Road of the city for at least one month. The cattle were provided fodder and water on the factory premises. Leader of Opposition Anil Singh Mertiya said that despite several reminders to the district administration for the removal of encroachers from the cattle grazing land, but nothing happened till date. No action was taken by the administration in this regard.
Hence, a protest, which was staged on Saturday, will continue on the premises of SDM's office till the problem is resolved, said the leader. More than half of the colonies in the Kuchaman city are occupied by bovines and even the cattle owners also do not pay attention or make arrangements for cowsheds. The cattle roam on city roads and live on garbage. More than half of the cattle population meet with accidents while moving on the roads.