Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): As a mark of protest, a herd of bovines that were left unattended by their owners and allowed to roam freely on the streets was sent to ADM-SDM office premises in Kuchaman city of Rajasthan on Saturday. State vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh and opposition leader Anil Singh Mertiya brought the cattle that were roaming on the roads and highways of Kuchaman city for a long time to ADM-SDM premises and left them there.

Earlier, the animals were kept at the opposition leader's factory premises located on the Station Road of the city for at least one month. The cattle were provided fodder and water on the factory premises. Leader of Opposition Anil Singh Mertiya said that despite several reminders to the district administration for the removal of encroachers from the cattle grazing land, but nothing happened till date. No action was taken by the administration in this regard.