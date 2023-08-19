Ajmer: Noted Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday visited the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer to pay obeisance there, sources said. Sources said that Kapoor has sought blessings from the shrine ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2', which is not scheduled to release on August 25.

Ekta Kapoor reached the Dargah with a basket of flowers and a chadar (blanket) on her head from the Nizam Gate. Later, she presented velvet blanket and flowers of devotion on the tomb of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. At the dargah, Ekta Kapoor prayed for the success of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Ekta Kapoor also tied the thread of vow at Jannati Darwaza.

Khadim Syed Imran Chishti of the dargah made her perform the Ziyarat. Later Chishti presented a blanket and Tabruk (sobriquet) to Ekta Kapoor. Talking to the reporters on the occasion, Ekta Kapoor said that she often visits the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti for Ziyarat. She said she has deep faith in the dargah adding it is her aqeedah (belief) that the prayers of every person who comes to the dargah are accepted.

Ekta said that along with praying for success of her upcoming Bollywood film, she has also prayed for peace and brotherhood in the country. On reaching Ekta Kapoor's dargah, there was a rush of her fans to have a glimpse of her click selfies with her. Dream Girl 2, which features Ayushman Khurana and Ananya Pandey in lead roles is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.