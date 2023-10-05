Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raked up the 'red diary' issue to launch a no-holds-barred attack on Congress in Rajasthan saying time has come to take action on corrupt leaders taking cue from the corruption manual which contains some ugly truths that can rattle Congress government.

"All of Congress's black deeds are concealed in the red diary. The ruling party ensured backward journey of Rajasthan which tops in crime, corruption indexes and incidents of atrocities on women," Modi said at a poll rally in Jodhpur.

He continued, "When Jodhpur was burning in riots, what did CM Gehlot do? When innocent people died, what did the ruling party do? Stones were pelted at Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Parshuram Jayanti. Even Congress leaders are openly saying they are not safe in the Gehlot Raj."

He targeted the Congress government in the state for its 'failure' to maintain law and order which has instilled a sense of insecurity among people of the state. "Can you tell me what were the faults of Sirohi's 8-year-old girl, Nagore's seven-year-old girl child and innumerable girl children?" he asked.

The PM said, "When such is the condition of law and order situation, investment doesn't take place and business is ruined. But the Congress Govt loves its vote bank more than the welfare of Rajasthan. Is Congress' first and last policy just appeasement?...A Congress MLA herself says that she is not safe, we can imagine what would be the condition of common girls & women..."

PM Narendra further said the BJP wants to make Rajasthan the number 1 state in Tourism. "Who can make that happen?...Modi can't do that, your vote can do that. With the power of your vote, BJP will form the Govt in Rajasthan and it will become the Number 1 state in Tourism..."he added.