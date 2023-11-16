BJP STANDS FOR BHARATIYA JHOOTH PARTY JAIRAM RAMESH SLAMS SAFFRON PARTY FOR SPREADING LIES ABOUT CONGRESS

Kota (Rajasthan): Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed BJP as 'Bharatiya Jhooth Party' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its main face for spreading lies about Congress. Ramesh's statement comes soon after PM Modi called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "leader of fools" over his China-made mobile phone remark.

Taking a dig at BJP's manifesto promising special cells to probe into 'anti-Bharat' sleeper cells, Ramesh said that Congress too would investigate into corruption after forming the government. Ramesh alleged that BJP is tying to win votes on the basis of three weapons. The first is the ED and CBI, second is polarisation in the name of religion and third is by spreading lies.

On BJP promising to set up special cell to investigate 'anti-Bharat' sleeper cells, Ramesh said that Congress will investigate the sale of government properties if it comes to power at the Centre. "We will expose the scams and corruption of the Central government if Congress comes to power at the Centre. We will bring out as to how properties and public sector companies have been sold out to capitalists. We ourselves have been demanding a JPC probe for the last eight to nine months," he said.

Ramesh claimed that he would not quote any figure but expressed confidence that the Congress would definitely retain power in Rajasthan because of its development work and schemes. "I am not an astrologer so I would not be able to tell the number of seats. But we will bag a clear majority," he added.

He said that the party distributed tickets after much deliberation and everyone is working together to ensure that the candidate wins. He said that Rahul Gandhi's campaign has started from today while Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will also hold election meetings in Rajasthan.

Responding to not making Ashok Gehlot the party's face this time, Ramesh said that the face always remains a pawn in every election. "For Congress, organisation is paramount. Right now the challenge and priority for us is the election campaign. We are confident that we will get the mandate," he added.

He said that the pollution in Delhi is at a dangerous level and the doctor advised him to stay out of Delhi so he has come here for a few days.