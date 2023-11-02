BJP releases third list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections
Published: 33 minutes ago
Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan where it is seeking to topple the incumbent Ashok Gehlot led Congress government. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on November 25. In its third list of the candidates for the assembly elections, the saffron party has announced the names of 58 candidates in the list.
The party has so far announced the names of candidates for 182 seats. In the fresh list of candidates, the BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore against Chief Minister Ashok gehlot from the high stakes Sardapura assembly seat. Besides Rathore, the BJP has fielded Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk assembly seat against former deputy chief minister and Ashok Gehlot rival Sachin Pilot.
The BJP has also fielded Balmukand Acharya from Hawamahal seat of Jaipur in its third list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. Pertinently, ahead of the release of its third list of canidates, the BJP held a brainstorming session in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday over the matter. A meeting of the BJP core group was held at the residence of party national president JP Nadda.
After the names of the candidates were agreed upon in the meeting, the single name panel was sent to the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting on Wednesday. After this, the top leadership of the party has approved the third list and released the list of 58 candidates. The party had earlier released two lists and announced the names of candidates for 124 seats.
After the third list of the party, candidates have been announced for 182 seats so far. At the same time, candidates for 18 seats are yet to be announced. At the same time, Congress has so far released five lists of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Congress has so far announced candidates for 156 seats.
At the same time, Congress is yet to announce candidates for 44 seats.