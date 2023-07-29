BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT NADDA CHAIRS CORE COMMITTEE MEETING OF RAJASTHAN LEADERS

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda was on a day's visit to Rajasthan on Saturday. Nadda chaired the party's core committee meeting with Rajasthan leaders to chalk out election strategy for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State unit chief CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and several other senior Rajasthan leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released a list of its central office bearers, which includes Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal appointed the party's national general secretaries. The move comes as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The new list contains the names of 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of the organisation, and 13 secretaries.

Speaking to reporters state BJP president CP Joshi said, "The party has given me responsibility. We will collectively win the Rajasthan assembly polls with an overwhelming majority. Under the guidance of our national president, the party leaders prepared a roadmap for the upcoming rallies in the state. We will take out Nahi Sahega Rajasthan (the state will not tolerate injustice) and Jan Akrosh rallies in the coming months of August and September. The law and order in the state has gone for a toss. The state government is shielding those involved in shady deals. When sacked minister Rajendra Gudha was waving Red Diary in the assembly, he was immediately removed from the post. It shows corruption has a direct link with the head of the government."

