BJP MP SUMEDHANAND SARASWATI GETS THREAT CALLS DEMANDING MONEY FILES CASE

Sikar: BJP MP from Rajasthan's Sikar district, Sumedhanand Saraswati got a threat call demanding repayment of a purported loan. The caller used an abusive language to repeatedly threaten the MP of dire consequences if the money was not paid.

Saraswati termed this as a conspiracy against him and his personal assistant registered a complaint against the unknown caller at Dadiya police station in Sikar. Police said that a case has been filed on the basis of the complaint and investigations are underway.

In his complaint, Mahendra Kumar, Saraswati's PA said that two days back, a call from an unknown number was received at the MP's mobile. The woman who had called the MP said that she was from Lakshmi Finance Company in Gurgaon. She said that since he is the guarantor of one Manju Devi, he should repay the loan taken by her. She also started abusing over phone.

Kumar, who is working as the MP's PA in Vedic Ashram in Piprali said when the woman was told that she was being mistaken and that the number belonged to the Shikhar MP, she did not rectify herself and instead continued using abusive language. He said that the woman repeatedly called the MP with the same demand of repaying the loan amount.