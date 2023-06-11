Tonk Rajasthan Taking a dig at the Congress government in Rajasthan BJP MP from the Tonk Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria highlighted the intraparty squabbles in the Congress party He targeted both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who are at loggerheads over the Chief Minster s post for the past many yearsHe pointed out that Sachin Pilot was confused and was unable to take a decision to quit the party With the Assembly elections around the corner the visits and rhetoric of the leaders are intensifying in Rajasthan MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria further stated that if Sachin Pilot had left Congress four years ago he could have established himself but it seems it is too late now Also read On father s death anniversary Sachin Pilot keeps mum on partylaunch talks clean politics insteadRidiculing Gehlot s statements he alleged that the Rajasthan Chief Minister and his deputy always fight and level allegations against each other but when they pay a visit to Delhi to meet the high command they display camaraderie stating that they will defeat BJP He visited Pilot s Tonk Assembly constituency and there he addressed the media Taking potshots at the Congress he alleged that the Congress government had failed in providing electricity and there was no power at Indokia village in Todaraisingh panchayat samiti after the storm hit the area in the past few daysHe lambasted Sachin Pilot for not striving for the development of his constituency and said that people in his constituency will teach a befitting lesson for not fulfilling the poll promises he had made while campaigning in the past polls