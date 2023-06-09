BJP MP POINTS FINGER AT ASHOK GEHLOT FILES MONEY LAUNDERING COMPLAINT WITH ED

Jaipur BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate alleging that some business ventures were being used to launder Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot s black money The complaint against CM s son Vaibhav Gehlot and a man described as the the younger Gehlot s business associate seeks action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLASeveral others including Vaibhav Gehlot s wife are also named in the complaint in which the Rajya Sabha MP alleges that a Mauritiusbased shell company is involved in the money laundering The MP arrived at the central agency s office here with a small group of supporters and handed over the 10page complaint to an ED joint directorThe complaint said Vaibhav Gehlot who is also the Rajasthan Cricket Association president has links with the businessman who runs ventures across the country using illegal money channelised from Ashok Gehlot Meena named two hotel businesses alleging that they are part of the alleged money laundering scam The BJP leader said the facts presented in the complaint required a detailed independent investigation by the EDHe alleged that tax evasion and benami transactions were carried out by Vaibhav Gehlot and others At a press conference a day earlier Meena claimed that investigations will reveal the CM to be the richest politician in the country There was no immediate comment from the chief minister or his office Meena had also alleged on Thursday that the CM s son invested Rs 9675 crore through the Mauritiusbased shell company in a hospitality firm which runs a hotel in Jaipur The shell company is being used to launder the Gehlot family s black money he claimedBoth the hospitality firm and the Mauritius company were formed in 2007 Meena had told reporters He also claimed that the approval for the construction of the Jaipur hotel was given by the Jaipur Development Authority in 2009 during the Congress leader s earlier term as chief minister He also alleged irregularities in granting permission for the construction of hotels in Udaipur and Mount Abu and claimed that these properties belonged to people close to Gehlot Meena also claimed that a Londonbased NRI doctor who is close to the CM invested Rs 100 crore in the shell company PTI