BJP MLA T RAJA SINGH BOOKED FOR HATE SPEECH IN RAJASTHANS KOTA

Jaipur: Controversial BJP leader and MLA from Goshamahal, Hyderabad T Raja Singh was on Tuesday booked for allegedly making inflammatory speech against the minority community during a function in Kota city of Rajasthan, sources said. It is learnt that the Kunhadi police station in Kota has taken a suo motu cognisance into the matter and registered a case under sections of 153A (related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and Section 298 (Uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Raja Singh who was on a two day visit to Rajasthan for the celebration of Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary, has been accused of delivering provocative speeches during a function in Kota. During his speech, Raja is also accused to have used derogatory words against the minoroty community and calling for violence against them.

In his speech lasting for about 40 minutes, the BJP MLA also targeted the Congress, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the police administration and the banned organization PFI. Confirming the development, Deputy Superintendent of Police II Shankarlal Meena said that a case has been registered against T Raja Singh for inciting religious sentiments.

He said that the case will be investigated by CID CB. Hundreds of FIRs have been filed against T Raja. In Telangana alone, 200 cases are registered against him. It can be recalled that last month, the BJP leader was booked for making controversial remarks during a Ram Navmi rally in Hyderabad. He was subsequently booked under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).