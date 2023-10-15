BJP MINORITY MORCHA PRESIDENT JAMAL SIDDIQUI TARGETS CONGRESS MAKES CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS ON FORMER PRESIDENT PRATIBHA PATIL

Kota: President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui attacked the Congress Party and cited controversial remarks against former President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil.

Addressing a state-level felicitation ceremony in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday by the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha, Siddiqui said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the idol of the Muslim community, APJ Abdul Kalam as the President. However, when his turn came to become the President again, then, the Congress party did not want Missile Man Kalam to become President again and Pratibha Devi Singh Patil was made the President," he added.

"The condition of Muslims has worsened in the country. The so-called secular parties along with Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have snatched away our real heroes from us and we were identified with those who were traitors," Siddiqui said.