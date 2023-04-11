Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Congress over former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's daylong fast demanding action against corruption in the previous government, saying common people have been deprived by the government. He said the fast will prove to be the last nail on the party's coffin.

Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the Congress government has lost its support across the country and that the fast will now prove to be the last nail on the coffin of the Congress. He also said it was an open challenge to the Congress high command. BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said the chaos within Rajasthan Congress has been brought to the streets. Taking to Twitter, Singh alleged of scams and atrocities against women and Dalits during the regime of the Congress-led government. Singh asked why Congress was keeping silent on the important issues. "Who is responsible for the death of priests and saints? Appeasement has led to the misery of the people," he wrote. Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said it was a game of winning the (chief minister's) chair and questioned as to what the common people has gained during the Congress regime. "The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, farmers are weeping, youths frustrated and women tortured. What has the common people gained? People will never spare the Congress," he tweeted.

Apparently extending his support to Pilot, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress for not acting against corruption. He said both the Congress and the BJP failed to fight corruption. "The fact that the former deputy CM is seen protesting against his own government proves that Congress supports corruption.