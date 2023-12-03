BJP leader Pandit Suresh Mishra attribute party's victory to magic of Sanatan

Jaipur: With BJP winning Rajasthan Assembly Elections, BJP leader Pandit Suresh Mishra congratulated the party leaders at the BJP headquarters and attributed the victory to the "magic of Sanatan".

Mishra told ETV Bharat that the Brahmin community of Rajasthan has always been with Sanatan. "The way cases of abuse and murder of Brahmins and especially Pandits increased during the tenure of Congress, it became clear that Congress is anti-Sanatan. After that, the Brahmans of Rajasthan decided to make BJP win," he said.

When Mishra was asked about the next Chief Minister, he didn't comment and said that the party's high command would decide. Counting of votes began on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections in what was seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in less than six months. The Congress lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP which was able to retain Madhya Pradesh thus delivering a hat-trick of wins.