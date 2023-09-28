BJP CHARTS COMPREHENSIVE ELECTION STRATEGY FOR RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY POLLS IN LATE NIGHT MEETING

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a pivotal late-night meeting held in Jaipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have laid out a comprehensive election strategy for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. The marathon meeting, lasting approximately six and a half hours, delved into various facets of the election, including candidate selection, campaign focus, and leadership dynamics. Here is a detailed report on the key takeaways from this significant political gathering:

High-Level Strategy and Leadership Dynamics

The meeting, which commenced at a Jaipur hotel late on Wednesday evening and continued until 2 am, was attended by top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and BL Santosh. The leaders discussed the party's election strategy and emphasized unity among party members during upcoming programs.

One of the most significant decisions emerging from the meeting was the BJP's choice to refrain from projecting a Chief Ministerial candidate for the state during campaigning. Instead, the party will adopt a combined leadership approach, aiming to prioritize the party's unity over individual ambitions and rivalries. This strategic move is in line with the party's principle of "party above individual."

Several leaders were mentioned as potential Chief Ministerial candidates if the BJP secures victory in the Rajasthan elections. Notable figures in contention include Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, and Lok Sabha MPs Diya Kumar, Rajyavardhan Rathore, and Sukhveer Singh Jaunpuria. However, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, despite her prominent stature within the BJP, is unlikely to return to the role.

Election Strategy and Program Highlights

The BJP leadership outlined a comprehensive election strategy during the meeting. The leaders emphasized the importance of unity among party members and laid out a plan for upcoming programs to strengthen the party's presence in villages and secure a significant majority in the forthcoming assembly elections.

A key element of the strategy involves aggressively addressing issues such as corruption, unemployment, women's safety, and crime. The party aims to corner the current Congress government on these fronts, leveraging these concerns to appeal to voters.

Additionally, the BJP intends to field Union Ministers and MPs in challenging constituencies. This decision aligns with the party's strategy in Madhya Pradesh, where three Union Ministers and four MPs have already been named as candidates.

Candidate Selection Process

The meeting also shed light on the criteria for selecting candidates for the assembly elections. While the party indicated that MPs might contest the elections, the final decision will rest with the Central Election Committee, indicating a cautious approach to candidate selection.

Prahlad Joshi, BJP's election in-charge, stated that the meeting involved extensive discussions on candidate selection criteria and program planning. The party is considering the possibility of applying the Madhya Pradesh formula in Rajasthan, but final decisions will be made by the Central Election Committee.

Unity and Discipline

During the meeting, JP Nadda and Amit Shah addressed concerns of internal factionalism within the state BJP. Amit Shah made it clear that no self-proclaimed leaders would be tolerated, and the elections would not be held under the leadership of any one individual. The parliamentary board had already decided that the Prime Minister would be the face of the elections, emphasizing unity among all leaders.

Amit Shah expressed his strong disapproval of factionalism within the party in recent days and issued a clear warning that any breach of party discipline would lead to disciplinary action.

Meeting Highlights

The critical meeting commenced around 6:45 PM, with GP Nadda, Amit Shah, and BL Santosh arriving in Jaipur. After a preliminary discussion with state BJP leaders, the core group meeting officially began at approximately 7:30 PM and continued until midnight. Topics discussed included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the campaign and the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.