Jalore (Rajasthan) : A three-member family living on a farm in Moodi village of the Ahor area of ​​the Jalore district died when their house collapsed in the Biparjoy storm. After three days, on the information of a shepherd, the police removed the debris and recovered the bodies of all three. The deceased persons were identified as Moody village resident Arjun Singh and his wife and daughter.

Jalore DSP Ratna Ram Devasi said that the family of Arjun Singh have been residing in farmland under the Bishangarh police station area for a long time. A room was made of bricks. All three were sleeping inside the room during the Biparjoy storm. During strong wind and rain, the wall of the room fell on all three. Due to which all three died due to suffocation.

No one could get this information for over three days. On Tuesday, the survey of flood victims was going on, during which a shepherd informed that someone was buried under the debris of a room in the field. On which the team including Bishangarh police station officer Babulal reached the spot. After some time, Circle Officer Ratan Devasi also reached the spot.

At the collapsed house of Arjun Singh Rajput, excavation of the debris was taken at night. The bodies of his wife and their daughter have been found buried under the debris. The dead body could be removed at midnight with great effort though they were in a stinking condition. His son also lived with the family, but he could not be found. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the area after the incident.

Many do not know that this family used to live on the farm. No one came to know about this incident for three days. The dead bodies have now been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital.