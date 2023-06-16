Kota (Rajasthan): A 21-year-old student from Bihar died by suicide on Thursday, in the jurisdiction of Mahavir Nagar police station, police said on Friday. They said the deceased identified as Roshan had failed to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for the second time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Zone 4 Harshraj Singh Khareda said that the deceased, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar, resided in the Mahavir Nagar area on rent. "When the results were declared, Roshan was in New Delhi at his relatives place. He returned to Kota on Wednesday June 14 morning. He was depressed after failing to clear the entrance exam for the second time," added Kherda.

According to the police official, the incident came to light after Roshan did not answer phone calls of his Delhi-based uncle. "Roshan's uncle then asked his younger brother Suman, who was also staying in Kota for educational purpose, to go to Roshan room. Upon reaching the room, Suman found that his brother had died by suicide," added Kherda.

Police also said that Roshan was preparing for the NEET-UG exam since the last two years. "His body was handed over to his kin after post-mortem was conducted at the government hospital," they said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.