Bhilwara: In a major breakthrough into the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl whose burnt body was recovered from a furnace in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police have arrested four accused in the case, an official said on Friday. A police official said that the arrested accused belong to the Kalbelia caste and are working in the coal furnace where the body of the girl was recovered on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kanha, 21 son of Ranglal, Kalu, 25, son of Ranglal-both resident of Balaji Mandir Taswaria Thana Shahpura District Bhilwara, Sanjay, 20 son of Prabhu of Palsa Police Station Shahpura District Bhilwara and Amarnath alias Amara, 35, son of Pappu, a resident of Arvad police station, Phulia Kalo, district Bhilwara. District Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said that after the incident and after inspecting the spot, police collected evidence and formed various teams which arrested the accused following sustained interrogation.

Pertinently, the minor girl had left her home on Wednesday morning to graze goats. When she did not return home till evening, the family members along with the villagers searched for the girl, but to no avail. On Thursday the body of the girl was recovered from the coal furnace in a burnt condition causing grief and anger among the locals in the area.

The local BJP leaders have targeted the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government over the incident raising questions over the safety of women in the state. Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj Kumar, Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi, District Administrative and police officials including Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu visited the crime spot after the incident.