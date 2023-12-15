BHAJAN LAL SHARMA TO TAKE OATH AS NEW CHIEF MINISTER OF RAJASTHAN TODAY PM MODI AMIT SHAH JP NADDA TO BE PRESENT

Jaipur: The Chief Minister-designate of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma and Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa are going to take oath today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party President JP Nadda, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states and several other political personalities are participating in the swearing-in ceremony to be held in front of the historic Albert Hall at Ramniwas Bagh in Pink City. More than one lakh people will witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Sharma, a resident of Nadbai, Bharatpur, has reached the assembly for the first time by defeating Pushpendra Bhardwaj of Congress by about 48,000 votes from the Sanganer Assembly seat of Jaipur. The 56-year-old Bhajanlal started his political journey by winning the Sarpanch election. After this, he contested the MLA election from Nadbai as an independent candidate in 2003 but lost.

Bhajan Lal Sharma was also associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for a long time and has also worked as General Secretary with four state presidents of the BJP. Along with this, he was also a part of the party's election management team in the state. He is a close aide of Nadda and Amit Shah.

Diya Kumari who will be sworn in as Deputy CM has won the Rajasthan Assembly elections with the highest number of votes, is a member of the former royal family of Jaipur. She has contested elections thrice so far and won. She is a two-time MLA and one-time MP. She formally joined the BJP on September 10, 2013.

The then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, BJP National President Rajnath Singh and state CM Vasundhara Raje got Diya Kumari membership of the party during a rally in Jaipur following which she contested elections from Sawai Madhopur and became an MLA. The party then contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rajsamand in 2019 and he won. This time the party gave her a ticket from the Vidyadhar Nagar assembly seat of Jaipur. Kumari has reached the Assembly by defeating Sitaram Agarwal of the Congress by a record 71,368 votes.

Dr Premchand Bairwa, who reached the assembly after winning the elections for the second time from the Dudu assembly seat will also be sworn in as the Deputy CM. He is a member of the Scheduled Class (SC) category and belongs to a Dalit family. He is a resident of Srinivas Puram of Maujmabad tehsil. He contested the Assembly Elections 2023 from Dudu as a BJP candidate and became the MLA. As per his educational qualification, the 54-year-old Bairava holds a doctorate.

Bairwa had earlier defeated Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar from the Dudu Assembly by 33,720 votes in the 2013 Assembly Elections. However, he lost the Assembly Elections from Babulal Nagar (Independent) in 2018. The party confided in him and he won the election by defeating CM's advisor Babulal Nagar who was contesting on a Congress ticket. Bairwa is popularly known and accepted as a 'grassroots worker'.

Since the announcement of the CM on December 12, the picture of the colony in and around the residence of Sharma in Bharatpur has changed. The streets in Jawahar Nagar have been cleaned on a war footing. Broken drinking water pipelines have been repaired. Residents said that the condition of the colony has improved because of the appointment of the new CM.

Neighbor Ganpat Lal Saini said that garbage piling was an everyday scenario in the area. People's complaints to corporation workers fell on deaf ears. However, in the last two days that the new CM has been appointed, the corporation employees have been working around the clock to make the locality clean and tidy.

An electricity transformer that was installed outside the residence of the CM was shifted to another spot on Thursday. The company personnel, who shifted it said that the transformer had been moved to another spot keeping in mind the location of the residence and necessary protocol. Weak and damaged electric wires and faults have also been rectified.