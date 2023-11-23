ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023 CAMPAIGN ENDS IN RAJASTHAN VOTING ON NOV 25 COUNTING ON DEC 3

Jaipur: Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan to elect 200 members from the,1875 candidates in the fray for the November 25 elections, culminated at 6 pm on Thursday.

The high-pitch campaign by both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP leaders wound up as per the mandate issued by the Election Commission of India.

Of these 1875, 183 are female and 1692 are male. Among the seats in the Assembly, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

During the time stipulated for withdrawal of nominations, former minister Rajpal Singh, a prominent face among the BJP rebels, withdrew his nomination from Jaipur's Jhotwara constituency, where Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is contesting as the BJP candidate. Some more rebels from both major parties withdrew their nominations.

There are 18 candidates, the highest in the state, in the fray for the Jhotwara constituency, while only three are contesting in Dausa's Lalsot seat.

The state will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.

A total of 51,756 polling stations were set up across the state, which cater to 5,25,38,655 voters, in addition to the 1,41,890 service voters in the State.

Accessibility for voters- According to the Election Commission, polling stations were set up in remote villages to ensure people can cast their votes from their village, as part of its commitment to accessible and inclusive voting, particularly in challenging locations such as hilly, remote, and sparsely populated areas. The drive takes importance in the state of Rajasthan, which has many regions as such due to harsh climatic conditions influenced by the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range.

For instance, Shergaon village which sits at an altitude of 4,921 feet in the Sirohi district had to travel to Utraj village for polling, while this time a dedicated polling station has been established. The forest guards who are assisting in this setup will trek approximately 18 kilometres through dense forests along with the polling officials to reach the location. The village falls under the Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency to vote in their village for the first time since independence.