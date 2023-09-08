Dholpur (Rajasthan): Congress leader Mehtab Singh Gurjar was allegedly gunned down by more than half a dozen criminals in Maniya Kasba in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Friday evening, police said. The assailants fired eight rounds of bullets at the Congress leader killing him on the spot. The criminals fired at him indiscriminately leading to his death at the marketplace. The victim sustained fatal gunshot injuries in his chest, head, and stomach resulting in his death.

Following the incident, commotion prevailed in the market and people started scurrying for safety. The attackers fled from the marketplace after the incident. The body of 50-year-old Congress leader has been kept at the district hospital mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday, a senior police official said.

After the incident, police rushed to the crime spot and set up a blockade at several possible escape routes. But no clues of the criminals were found by the police. A large crowd of people thronged the district hospital when they heard the demise of Congress leader Mehtab Singh Gurjar.

Police sources said that an old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the incident. Police have launched a probe. Mehtab Singh Gurjar, son of Pradyuman Singh Gurjar, resident of Mangrol village under Maniya police station area, had come to Maniya town on Friday evening to make arrangements for tents and other items for an event which was scheduled to take place next day.

Around half a dozen criminals have been chasing Mehtab Gurjar for quite some time. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately at him in the crowded market of Maniya town, killing him on the spot.

