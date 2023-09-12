Kota: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his trip to Kota for inaugurating the six-km-long Chambal Riverfront on Tuesday. Although Gehlot said he would not be able to make it to the event due to "unavoidable reasons", it is being speculated that move comes in view of allegations levelled by former BJP MLA, Prahlad Gunjal of the construction being "illegal".

The Rs 1442 crore country's first heritage riverfront in Kota will now be inaugurated by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal. Speaker CP Joshi, Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot, ministers BD Kalla, Parsadi Lal Meena, Govind Meghwal, Bharosi Lal Jatav, Ramlal Jat, Shakuntala Rawat, Lalchand Kataria and Udaylal Anjana and several MLAs and board presidents and vice presidents have reached at the venue this morning.

Taking to X, Gehlot said, he was supposed to inaugurate the programme on September 12-13, and he was "eagerly waiting" for it. "...but due to unavoidable reasons, I would not be able to attend the programme on September 12. The events of September 13 will remain unchanged. Congratulations to all Hadoti residents".

Gehlot said that Dhariwal has given a "historic gift to Hadoti" in the form of the Chambal Riverfront. "Hadoti region is lagging behind in the field of tourism but this riverfront will prove to be a milestone in boosting tourism here and will create a new story for the development of Kota," he tweeted.

Gehlot's decision to skip the inauguration comes at a time when BJP leader, Gunjal alleged that the riverfront was constructed by flouting orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Also, he said that he would move the Supreme Court against the project.

Earlier, Gunjal had asked Gehlot to cancel the inauguration and criticised the state government for spending a whooping Rs 100 crore on the inauguration.