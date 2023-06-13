Jaipur Rajasthan Rajasthan is politically charged on two fronts One is the internal rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot Secondly the Rajasthan BJP is protesting against the Congress government in the state over corruption Amid the ongoing power tussle with Pilot Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has taken a jibe at the fellow Congress leader saying Gandhis made him the CM on three occasions The Rajasthan CM admitted the significant role played by the Gandhi family in his political career making him a legislator state party president and the CM of Rajasthan thrice Who will say decide who my leader is Koi Kya Kahega Ki Mera Neta Kaun Hai Gehlot said in response to Pilot s commentsDuring the Jan Sangharsh Yatra Sachin Pilot had said that Vasundhara Raje was Gehlot s leader rather than Sonia Gandhi The two Congress leaders are at loggerheads over several issues like power sharing in the government and no action by the CM against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje Also read Ditching youth after breach of trust makes govt morally bankrupt Sachin Pilot s dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok GehlotMeanwhile Gehlot also hit out at the Narendra Modiled government over the allegations levelled by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey The former CEO of Twitter dared to say this But how many such incidents would be happening inside the country Gehlot said According to Gehlot the Constitution is being flouted in the country Journalists writers and litterateurs are in jails The BJP does not tolerate criticism By criticising the public has the right to speak But when people criticize cases of treason are being filed During such a period the former Twitter top official has spoken he saidDorsey who is cofounder of Twitter in an interview on a Youtube channel alleged that his company received numerous requests from the Narendra Modiled government to block accounts related to farmers protests and those expressing criticism towards the government He also alleged that India had put pressure on Twitter including threats of shutting down the platform in the country conducting raids on the homes of the staff and closing down Twitter offices all because of their refusal to complyOn Tuesday the Rajasthan BJP here launched a massive protest against the state government over the allegations of corruption The police to stop the protesters from marching to the secretariat used water cannons and barriers Accusing Gehlot of corruption BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena said his party will expose the corrupt practices of minister Shanti Dhariwal and scams related to mines and the Jal Jeevan Mission in the stateAlso read Gehlot schemes to turn the tide Congress begins worker feedback program to retain Rajasthan