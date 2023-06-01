Rajasthan: Responding to feedback from the public and observations made at inflation relief camps, Gehlot, in a major announcement, has decided to implement revisions to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Furthermore, concerns raised by the public regarding the fuel surcharge in electricity bills for the month of May have also been taken into consideration.

Under the new policy, households that consume up to 100 units of electricity per month will no longer be required to pay any electricity bill. The charges for the first 100 units will be completely waived. This move aims to provide relief to low-consumption households by reducing their financial burden.

Furthermore, families that consume more than 100 units per month will also benefit from the revised policy. The first 100 units of electricity consumed will be provided free of cost. This means that regardless of the total electricity bill amount, these families will not be charged for the first 100 units they consume.

In order to support the middle-class population, Gehlot's government has made specific provisions for households consuming up to 200 units per month. Similar to the previous category, the first 100 units of electricity will be free of charge. Additionally, fixed charges for up to 200 units, fuel surcharges, and all other associated fees will be waived. The state government will bear these costs, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on middle-class consumers.

The decision announced by Chief Minister Gehlot takes into account the feedback received from the public. The move comes at a crucial time, as Rajasthan is set to have its assembly election by the end of the year. The Congress party, to which Gehlot belongs, has modified its free electricity promise, which had previously proven successful in Karnataka. The revised policy aims to address the concerns and feedback of the people, ensuring that the benefits are distributed more effectively.

The Congress party's latest announcement in Rajasthan follows previous initiatives aimed at providing financial relief to the public. In December, Gehlot promised substantial subsidies on cooking gas, resulting in a significant reduction in prices. As a result, households were able to obtain 12 cylinders per year at a cost of only Rs 500 each.

Moreover, the government introduced a comprehensive health insurance scheme last year, offering free medical facilities up to Rs 25 lakh at government hospitals. Additionally, the minimum monthly pension was increased to Rs 1,000 under the social security scheme. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to addressing the welfare and healthcare needs of the citizens.

The Congress party had previously observed the success of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) approach in Delhi and Punjab, where the promise of free water and electricity garnered widespread support. Taking inspiration from AAP's strategy, the Congress party implemented similar policies in Karnataka, which proved to be electorally beneficial. However, there have been reports of implementation challenges faced by the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. Farmers in several areas have refused to pay power bills, demanding that the state government cover these expenses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), still recovering from its defeat in Karnataka, has taken advantage of the Congress party's implementation issues. BJP MP Pratap Simha has urged the public not to pay electricity bills if their consumption is below 200 units, starting from June 1. This statement reflects the political rivalry between the two parties, as the BJP seizes the opportunity to criticize the ruling party.