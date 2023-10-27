ASHOK GEHLOT ANNOUNCES 5 GUARANTEES FREE LAPTOPS COW DUNG AT RS 2 RS 15 LAKH INSURANCE COVER AMONG OTHERS

Jaipur: Amid ongoing electoral promises made for the upcoming elections, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees for the people of the state including buying cow dung at Rs 2 and laptop or tablet for college students. Among the other guarantees included a new law on the existing Old Pension Scheme, insurance cover amounting to Rs 15 lakh for losses incurred during natural disasters and English-medium schools.

Gehlot said that one crore women of the state will be given smartphones with complimentary internet connections.

These five guarantees are in addition to the two guarantees announced by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday. Gandhi had announced that cooking gas at Rs 500 would be distributed to 1.05 crore families and an annual incentive of Rs 10,000 for the woman head of every family under the Griha Laxmi Yojana, which will be given in two to three installments.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot said that the seven guarantees are the government's top priorities and these will feature in the party's manifesto as well. He said that five camps will be set up in every assembly constituency for providing cards for the seven guarantees, which will be given both in online and offline modes. "We will also go door to door and distribute guarantee cards to the people of the state," he assured.

Five guarantees announced today:

Cow dung at Rs 2 per kg.

Free laptop or tablet for first-year government college students.

Free insurance relief up to Rs 15 lakh under the Chiranjeev Disaster Relief Insurance Scheme.

English medium schools for students.

New law for Old Pension Scheme to benefit government employees.

Two guarantees announced on Wednesday:

Cooking gas at Rs 500 for 1.05 crore families