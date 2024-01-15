Jodhpur: Asaram Bapu, who is suffering from heart disease, finally got his angiography test done at Jodhpur AIIMS on Sunday. Earlier, Asaram was admitted to the AIIMS over a complain of constant chest pain. Sensing the urgency, the doctors of Jodhpur AIIMS suggested angiography.

According to physicians, Asaram has 90 to 95 per cent blockage in two veins of his heart. They also detected a low level of Haemoglobin in his body. Due to this, blood transfusion is being done.

At present, Asaram is admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU). Bapu will be kept under medical surveillance at AIIMS for the next couple of days. He will be shifted back to jail only after his health improves.

Asaram was admitted to the hospital on November 9. For the first time, Asaram agreed to undergo allopathic treatment. earlier, he refused allopathic treatment.

Asaram is accused of molesting one of his minor disciples. Resultantly, he was arrested by Jodhpur Police in September 2013. Since then, he has been continuously in jail. In 2018, based on the court verdict, Asaram was sent to jail for life.

However, applications for parole were filed several times on behalf of Asaram, but he did not get relief. In his petition regarding Ayurvedic treatment, the court asked whether Asaram could get treatment at his own expense in Madhav Hospital in Maharashtra while in police custody. In response, a petition for postponement of the sentence was filed and the plea was rejected by the court.