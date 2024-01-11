ASARAM COMPLAINS OF CHEST PAIN ADMITTED TO AIIMS JODHPUR

Jodhpur: Jailed Godman Asaram, waiting for parole, has been admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday, after his heath deteriorated.

Asaram, who is serving life sentence on charges of sexual abuse in Jodhpur Central Jail, was taken to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain. He was initially taken to the jail dispensary from where he was sent to AIIMS.

Asaram has been brought to AIIMS twice before for the same ailment. However, he is not keen on angiography as a remedy. He wants to get his treatment done outside using Ayurveda method.

The decision on his parole application has not been taken yet because of which he had to be treated in jail itself. But in case of any emergency, he brought to AIIMS. Asaram was brought to AIIMS twice in November and once in December. His samples were tested.

As far as his obstinacy on not getting treated National Secretary of Hindu Sena Bambam Thakur said that the Godman's life is at a risk due to it. Several attempts have been made till now for bail on behalf of Asaram, who is in jail for bail but to no avail.

Asaram had approached the High Court for parole and a hearing had taken place in December. He presented an application for treatment in police custody at Madhavbagh Ayurved Hospital located in Khapoli, Maharashtra and sought parole.

The court heard his plea on January 5 and next date of hearing was January 9 when Asaram said that his health was deteriorating while he was in jail. The court's order on this is still reserved.