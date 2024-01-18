ASARAM ADMITTED TO JODHPUR AIIMS FOR SEVEN DAYS CALONOSCOPY ECHO REPORTS NORMAL

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Asaram has been admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS for the last seven days after he complained of chest pain. Asaram was admitted to AIIMS on January 9 after complaining of chest pain. Earlier, Asaram had agreed only for Ayurvedic treatment. However, an angiography conducted at AIIMS revealed 90 to 95 percent blockage in two arteries of Asaram's heart. Asaram's ashram has been regularly issuing health bulletins on social media, in which it stated that there is a lack of blood in Asaram's body.

According to the medical bulletin, Asaram's hemoglobin level has decreased to 7, due to which doctors have postponed angioplasty for some time. Meanwhile, it is understood that a colonoscopy was done to treat anemia in his body. His echo test was also done on Thursday. However, both reports are normal. At the same time, blood was also given to Asaram. The doctors also conducted a capsule endoscopy.

AIIMS sources said that Asaram can be kept in the hospital for treatment for a week because his angioplasty is yet to be done.

Asaram is in Jodhpur jail since 2013. His physician Neeta was called earlier when his health deteriorated during the hearing of the case. After being sentenced to life imprisonment till his natural life, whenever his health deteriorated, he was taken to AIIMS, but he refused to get treatment through the allopathy method and insisted on an Ayurvedic treatment. He would seek permission from the court for treatment and then return to jail when his treatment was done.

In January, Asaram sought permission for treatment at Madhavbaug in Maharashtra. On this, the court had asked whether he was ready to bear his expenses and undergo treatment in police custody. On this, his lawyer had applied for postponement of sentence, which was rejected by the court. After this, his possibility of outside treatment has also ended.