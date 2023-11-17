ARMY CHIEF VISITS WESTERN FRONT IN RAJASTHAN INSPECTS ONGOING JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE TRISHAKTI PRAHAR

Jaisalmer: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday visited the Western Front in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to take stock of the ongoing joint military exercise 'Trishakti Prahar', sources said. Army Chief Manoj Pandey reached the battle site and had a first hand experience of the ongoing Trishakti Prahar being carried out by the Indian Army in the Thar Desert.

A Defence spokesman said that during the Army chief's visit to the joint military exercise, the GOC-in-Chief of South Western Command gave a detailed briefing about the training of the soldiers. The Chief of the Army Staff praised the soldiers for their professionalism and dedication towards operational readiness as well as their alertness towards the target during the exercise, the Defence Spokesman said.

The Army chief also interacted with the soldiers during his visit. Army chief Gen Manoj Pande also inspected the state-of-the-art weapons and technology during the maneuvers. The joint military exercise Trishakti Prahar which started in the Thar Desert on the 13th of November, will continue till 25th of November.

About 25,000 soldiers are taking part in this exercise, which is being held in the backdrop of prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the most recent Israel-Hamas war.The Indian Air Force is conducting this exercise with the Indian Army and Navy in mutual coordination. In this exercise, live practice of actual war conditions is being carried out with complete coordination by all three wings of the Indian Army.