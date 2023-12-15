Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Friday said an Anti-Gangster Task Force will be formed to control organised crime in the state while a Special Investigation Team will probe government exam paper leak cases.

At a press conference in the chief minister's office on Friday night, hours after his swearing-in, Sharma said that women's safety and the eradication of crime will be the top priorities of his government. He also said a committee has been constituted to monitor the execution of the PM Gairb Kalyan Yojna and it will be ensured that no beneficiary is left out.