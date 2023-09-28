ANOTHER STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN KOTA FATHER SAYS HE WAS UNDER MEDICATION

Kota: A 20-year-old student who lived with his family in Kota's Kundahi area for the last one and a half years died by suicide on Wednesday. This is the third suicide case in the past three weeks in the city.

The reason for his action is yet to be known but the deceased's father said he was ill and was on medication, police said. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members.

Kunhadi police station officer Mukesh Meena said the student, identified as Tanveer Khan, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. After passing class 12, Tanveer was staying at a rented house in Krishna Vihar of Kunhadi in Kota for the last 1.5 years, Meena said. He had not enrolled at any coaching centre but was preparing for the competitive exams through self study.

Tanveeer's father Mohammad Hussain and sister Tahinda Khan were also stayed with him. Hussain teaches students of classes 11 and 12 at a coaching centre in Kota.

Meena said that Tahinda was present in the house at the time of the incident. Tahinda said that Tanveer told her that he was going to his room to change his clothes. When he did not come out of the room for a long time, Tahinda went inside the room and found that the boy had committed suicide. She informed her father immediately. After Hussain came home, he informed the police.

Meena said on getting information about the incident, the boy was taken to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. "The post-mortem was done following which, the body was handed over to the family members, who left for Uttar Pradesh. Hussain said that his son was ill and was on medication," Meena said.