ANOTHER STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN COACHING HUB KOTA 22ND INCIDENT IN EIGHT MONTHS

Kota: The spree of suicides by aspirants of professional examination in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan continues with another student hailing from Bihar allegedly ending his life in the city late Tuesday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Valmiki Prasad, a resident of Bihar's Gaya.

A police official said that Prasad was preparing for the engineering entrance examination JEE and was living in Kota for the last two years. Mahaveer Nagar Police Station Officer Paramjit Patel said that on Tuesday night, information was received by the police station that a teenager had committed suicide in Mahavir Nagar area of Kota.

Following the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, Patel said. He said that police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation into the case is going on. Police said that the teenager did not leave behind any suicide note. A student living in the vicinity of the victim said that Prasad did not open the door for a long time prompting them to inform the police.

The student's father has been informed about the incident. Pertinently, a Bihar JEE aspirant had allegedly died by suicide in Kota in early August. Likewise, a female NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh had also committed suicide in the coaching hub of Rajasthan. The Bihar teenager's is the 22nd aspirant's suicide in Kota in the last eight months causing concern among the parents.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently expressed concern over the rising suicides by the medical and engineering examination aspirants. Addressing a a programme in Jaipur, the Rajasthan CM said, "Do not put pressure on the children, let them become what they want to be”.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.