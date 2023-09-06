ANOTHER CROSS BORDER LOVE STORY BANGLADESHI WOMAN REACHES RAJASTHAN FOR SOCIAL MEDIA LOVE

Sri Ganganagar(Rajasthan): In a rerun of the Seema Haider case, a Bangladeshi girl arrived in Rajasthan's Anupgarh via Kolkata and New Delhi to stay at the house of Roshan whom she befriended on social media.

Roshan's mother said she is in no mood to accept Habiba alias Honey, who reached their home two days ago, as her son has been married for two years and has a seven-month-old child.

The case pertains to village 13 DOL of Rawla Mandi in Anupgarh district. The news of Habiba's stay at Roshan's house for two days was brought to the notice of police by one of the neighbours. Cops of the Rawla police station summoned Habiba and Roshan to the police station and questioned them.

During the investigation, Habiba said she had reached Bikaner from Bangladesh via Kolkata-Delhi. Meanwhile, Roshan's sister said Habiba, who has a tourist visa, stayed adamant when she was asked to return to her home in Bangladesh. The woman insisted that she will not leave until her visa expires.

According to Roshan's sister, Habiba said if she goes back, she will be insulted. Roshan's mother desperately sought the administration and media's help to ensure Habiba's deportation to Bangladesh.

Rawala police station officer Ramesh Kumar said that Habiba has a tourist visa and Bangladeshi currency was also recovered from her possession. Kumar, however, did not tell anything if it is a case of possible espionage and said only investigation would reveal the truth.