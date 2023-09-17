ANNA HAZARE RAISES PITCH FOR ERCP IN EAST RAJASTHAN THREATENS TO LAUNCH RAMLILA LIKE STIR

Jaipur: Renowned social activist Anna Hazare raised the pitch for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Rajasthan asking the government to expedite the long drawn demand of its naming as a national project considering its utility for the people of the poll-bound state.

He also threatened to launch a mass stir if the government fails to fulfil his demand. Hazare said in case, the government backtracks, he won't hesitate to launch a second such big protest involving mass like what he did in 2018 at Ramlila Maidan over Lokpal Bill.

The ERCP was conceptualised to provide water to the drought-prone areas of the state. It eyes harvesting surplus water available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan, such as the Chambal and its tributaries Kunnu, Parvati, and Kalisindh.

Earlier, Hazare arrived in east Rajasthan for the first time on Saturday at the invitation of East Rajasthan Canal Project Kisan Vikas Samiti president Bhamashah Ramnivas Meena and state chief coordinator Ravindra Meena and addressed a public meeting near Hanuman Mandir in Kuthila, Todabhim.

Addressing a huge gathering, Anna Hazare said that the first need of the people of East Rajasthan is the ERCP. "The government should have understood this long ago, but it is surprising that the government has not yet shown seriousness about it. This is a project related to the existence of the people of east Rajasthan," he said.

Hazare further said that he is even ready to launch a mass stir even at the age of 86 as age is not a bar for him. He said that the farmer leaders of East Rajasthan, including Ramnivas Meena and Ravindra Meena, reached Ralegan Siddhi to request for his support in their fight.

He added that the government should also take it seriously and declare the ERCP as a national project. The social activist said he has no other interest than the wellbeing of the people as he has dedicated his life to the country and society. Kalpana Tai Eenamdar, retired IAS Dr. Kamalnath Tower, Dattabhai Awari, Rajasthan Panchayat Parishad President Subhash Parashar, Kota farmer leader Dashrath Singh were others who attended the meet.