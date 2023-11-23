Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday played the Dalit oppression card to target the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Addresses the media in Jaipur, Shah said the BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan where Dalits and women have been oppressed for the past five years.

"In the last six months, I have been visiting Rajasthan. I have visited the entire Rajasthan and I want to say with confidence that the next government in Rajasthan is being formed by the BJP. There is a mood of change among the people in every corner of Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to bid farewell to the Congress government which has failed and failed in every field," Shah said.

Shah also targeted the Congress government for corruption. He said, "Lal Diary has become the symbol of Congress's corruption...It never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry's cupboard but there was no reaction from CM Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting too casually to corruption..."

Accusing the Congress government in the state of doing politics of appeasement, he said the public is very troubled by this. The Union minister said, "Appeasement politics is at its peak in the Gehlot government. The Rajasthan government did not take any action against rioters due to vote bank politics".

On the seven guarantees announced by the Rajasthan chief minister, he said, Ashok Gehlot does not have any guarantee of his own, what guarantee is he giving? Shah said the BJP has a track record of fulfilling the toughest resolutions while citing examples of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370.