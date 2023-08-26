Jaipur: An FIR has been registered after the shoes of a judge's son were stolen from Brij Nidhi Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday. Judge Jagendra Kumar Agarwal of Alwar POCSO Court sent a complaint to Manak Chowk police station in the state capital through post.

According to the police, Jagendra Kumar Agarwal, a resident of the Mahesh Nagar area of Jaipur, visited the Brij Nidhi Temple at Chandni Chowk in Manak Chowk police station area with his family at night for a relative's function at a temple. The judge had reached the temple at around 8 pm, along with his wife and son Krishna. The family members left the footwear outside the temple and went to attend the function.

When they returned from the function at around 10 pm, they found the shoes missing. Sources said that the cost of the shoes was around Rs 10,000, sources said.

After this, the judge lodged a complaint stating about the theft of shoes through post. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a probe into the theft. The case has been handed over to head constable Maniram, sources said. Sources further said that the police team have been investigating the CCTV footage installed near the temple premises.

