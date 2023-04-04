Jaipur (Rajasthan): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan will now become the first state to implement the Right To Health (RTH) Act. He said that the government has reached a consensus with the agitating medicos over the Bill. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "I am happy that finally an agreement has been reached between the government and the doctors on Right to Health and Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement Right to Health. I hope that the doctor-patient relationship will remain the same in future as well."

Here is all you need to know about the protest.

Rajasthan government passed the Right to Health bill on March 21, which gives every resident of the state the right to avail emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centers. The agitating medicos demanded to hold direct talks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to address their grievances. Dr. Vijay Kapoor, Secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes society said that this issue will only be resolved after holding direct talks with the Chief Minister. Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes society Secretary also said that private hospitals have objections to the provision of emergency services in the present form of the bill. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also appealed the agitating doctors to end their protest. Gehlot also directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the protesting doctors in a bid to end their protest. The six-member delegation of doctors led by Dr. Vijay Kapoor met the state government representatives on Monday to resolve the impasse over the Bill. Kapoor in a statement said that the statewide medical bandh in protest against the RTH BIll continued for the 16th day on Monday. A large number of doctors along with other social organisations reached the JMA auditorium to protest. Dr. Kapoor further said that the medicos had a meeting with Principal Medical Secretary T Ravikant and Law and Medical Department officials at the Secretariat on Monday. In this meeting, the doctors from the private hospitals demanded to implement this Bill first in government hospitals. Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Kapoor clarified the rumors surrounding the protest saying this protest will not end till our issue is resolved. Our protest will continue as per the plan. Doctors from not only Rajasthan but other states will also join us in this protest. In the video, Dr. Kapoor said,"Please ensure that this rally is a huge success. This rally continues in its decided and planned form and format. Please reach RD hostel ground on Tuesday at 10 am. As many as 218 private hospitals in Jaipur have given their written consent to discontinue the government schemes. All the private hospitals from 21 other districts of the state have given written applications for mass de-empanelment of government schemes, He said. He also announced that a big rally will be organised on Tuesday in which a large number of medical workers will take part.

