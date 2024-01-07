AJMER 812TH URS OF KHWAJA MOINUDDIN CHISHTI TO BEGIN ON JANUARY 8

Ajmer (Rajasthan): The 812th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti is set to begin with the flag ceremony on Monday. The Gauri family from Bhilwara has reached the Ajmer Dargah for the flag-hoisting ceremony. The third generation of the Gauri family has been carrying on the tradition of presenting the flag.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Fakruddin Gauri, the third-generation member of the Gauri family said, "The 812th Urs of Khawaja Garib Nawaz will begin with the sighting of the Rajab moon on January 12 or 13. Just five days before Urs, there is a tradition of presenting the flag by the Gauri family at the Buland Darwaza, the tallest building in the Dargah.”

Fakhruddin reached Ajmer Dargah on Sunday. He said, "In 1928, Pir Abdul Sattar Badshah had started the tradition of presenting the flag. He was the 'Guru' of my grandfather Lal Mohammad. After him my grandfather, Lal Mohammad followed the tradition and it has been continuing. Currently, I am carrying on this tradition."

He further said, "Tailor Omprakash has been making flags for almost 70 years. On January 8, the flag will reach Buland Darwaza via the Nizam Gate in a procession from the Dargah Guest House. After that, the flag ceremony will be performed.''

Meanwhile, the administration and Rajasthan Police arranged tight security in view of the increasing number of pilgrims.