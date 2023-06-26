AIR INDIA PILOT REFUSED TO FLY CITING DUTY TIME LIMITATIONS

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, the pilot of an Air India flight traveling from London to Delhi refused to fly citing duty time limitations after it made an emergency landing in Jaipur instead of Delhi due to adverse weather conditions forcing the passengers to reach Delhi by road.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 25, when AI Flight 112 was scheduled to reach Delhi at 4 am. Unfortunately, it had to be diverted to Jaipur due to unfavourable weather conditions. After a delay of approximately two hours at Jaipur, the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) gave clearance for the flight to resume its operations. Surprisingly, the pilot refused to fly saying that as per the DGCA his duty hour is over so he can't fly further.

As a result, over 350 passengers were left stranded at the airport, leading to frustration and disappointment. Several passengers took to Twitter, sharing videos and criticizing the airline for failing to provide assistance in reaching their final destination, Delhi.

After waiting for more than six hours, some passengers were eventually transported to Delhi via a Volvo bus, while others were arranged to travel by cabs. Additionally, a replacement crew was organized, allowing some passengers to continue their journey through the same Air India flight.

One of the passengers tweeted a series of videos, highlighting the situation and seeking urgent assistance from authorities. The passenger reached out to JM_Scindia and mentioned that despite contacting Jaipur MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, no help was provided at Jaipur Airport. Air India responded to the tweet, stating that their team was working diligently to minimize the inconvenience caused.

It should be mentioned that on June 22, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the license of an Air India pilot for one year. The pilot had allowed an unauthorized person into the cockpit during a Chandigarh-Leh flight earlier in the month. The Pilot-in-command faced a one-year suspension, while the First Officer's license was suspended for one month. The DGCA highlighted that the unauthorized person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight, and the First Officer failed to report the violation or raise any concerns.