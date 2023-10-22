Jaipur (Rajasthan): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday targeted Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) and Congress and stressed the need to understand one's political strength. Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Owaisi said, "The Constitution of our country gives us equal status, but it is not so at the ground level. Today laws are being made looking at hijab, cap and beard."

He appealed to the people that if they want freedom from hatred then vote for AIMIM. He further stated that now the people of Rajasthan have the option of AIMIM apart from BJP and Congress. Responding to his opponents calling him an agent of the BJP, Owaisi said that he is the one, who is opposing the BJP the most.

Owaisi said that he was the one who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the most. He said that when the Triple Talaq law was made, he opposed it the most. Those making accusations should look within themselves. On the Women's Reservation Bill, Owaisi said how can I be anti-women, when heaven is under the feet of a mother? Muslim women need to come to Parliament