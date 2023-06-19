Barmer: Apart from leaving a trail of destruction, Cyclone Biparjoy brought another unlikely misery, snakebite deaths, in Rajasthan.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people became victims of snake bites. After the Cylone Biparjoy, the cases of snakebites suddenly increased in Chauhtan, a desert area of Barmer district. The number of such cases is keeping healthcare personnel busy. Prompt action by doctors has saved the lives of patients. As many as 19 persons, who were bitten by snakes, were taken to the Chauhtan district hospital. A patient said at the hospital that he was bitten by a snake when he just stepped out of his home last for some work.

Deputy CMHO Dr. PC Deepan said that after the rains, a lot of snakebite cases came to doctors' notice The patients belong to Chohtan's Gangasara, Kharia Rathodan, Chadar and nearby villages of Uparla. As many as 15 people, who were admitted to the hospital, are out of danger, doctors said. So far, four patients have been discharged. There is no shortage of anti-snake venom injections in the same hospital. According to him, due to heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Bijarjoy, snakes living underground came above the ground. As many as 15 people, who were admitted to the hospital, are out of danger, doctoes said. So far, four patients have been discharged. There is no shortage of anti-snake venom injections in the same hospital. According to him, due to heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Bijarjoy, snakes living underground came above the ground.

Meanwhile, the remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours. Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Meanwhile, Medical service in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer came to a halt as heavy rains that lashed the city on June 18 caused waterlogging at the hospital premises. The waterlogging forced the patients and their attendants to remain confined to their beds for a long time. Ajmer has been witnessing heavy rain since June 18 morning as an effect of Cyclone Biparjoy. This has resulted in waterlogging, and the water also flooded the premises of JLN Hospital.