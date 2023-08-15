77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY RAJASTHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT HOISTS THE TRICOLOUR AT SMS STADIUM JAIPUR

Jaipur(Rajasthan): On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the flag at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Almost after a month, CM Gehlot stood on his feet and addressed the people of the state. While addressing the public, Gehlot said, "Our sole aim is to provide relief to the people of Rajasthan in any situation. If someone criticizes it, I am not worried about it."

The Chief Minister further said, "We are also paying attention to women's safety. Those who molest women and girls will not get government jobs. For this, we are going to make provisions in the law. Just like the photographs of history sheeters are posted in the police stations, in the same way, records will be kept of those who molest women."Gehlot said.

Also read: PM Modi confident of winning 3rd term, says 'will address from Red Fort next year to list progress'

Rajasthan CM also mentioned in his speech that the schemes provided by the government to the people of Rajasthan are garnering attention in the whole country. "We have given one-by-one schemes continuously for public welfare. Also, Rajasthan is the only state which gave the compensation of Rs 40,000 to the owners of cows that died due to Lumpi", asserted Gehlot.

"The current Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojana is going on in the state, through which Rs 5,000 and a citation are given to the people injured in road accidents who take them to the hospital at the right time. Now in this scheme, the honorarium has been increased to Rs 10,000", Said the Rajasthan CM.

Also read: 77th Independence Day | Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years: PM Modi