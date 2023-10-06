Pokaran: A land auction poster issued by BJP in Rajasthan has sparked off controversy after the farmer, whose photograph was displayed on it claimed that he had neither taken any loan nor his plot has ever been auctioned. Also, he said that his photograph was taken without his permission and alleged of being defamed.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP has started a campaign named 'Rajasthan will not tolerate'. A few days back, a poster related to farmers was put up by BJP stating, "19,000 farmers will have their land auctioned, Rajasthan will not tolerate". The farmer, whose photograph was displayed on the poster, has now refuted the statements made by the party.

70-year-old Madhuram Jaipal, a farmer from Ramdevra in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district said he is the owner of 200 bighas of land. "Neither has my land been auctioned nor have I ever taken any loan. The statements made by the BJP in the poster is completely misleading and false, aimed only to defame the farmers of the state," he said.

Jaipal said that he came to know about the poster from a young man from his village when he came to Jaipur a few days back. Jaipal, living in Rikhi ki Dhani here, said the youth saw posters with his photograph being put up at many places across Jaipur. He clicked a photograph of the poster and shared it on a WhatsApp group of his village.

Jaipal's son, who is also in this group, saw the message and informed his father. "When my son told me, I could not understand anything because the issue of land auction was mentioned in the poster. My land has never been auctioned. Also, I have never borrowed any money or taken loan," he said.