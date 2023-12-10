7 YEAR OLD MOLESTED IN AJMER 2 HELD THIRD ON THE RUN

Ajmer: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly molested by three men from her village when she was at home with her five-year-old brother in Rajasthan's Beawar, police said on Sunday. Two accused were nabbed and search is on for the third, police added.

A case of molestation has been registered at Sendra police station area of Beawar. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the siblings were at home as their parents had gone out. When the girl's mother returned, she found the girl lying on the floor, bleeding. She went to the police station along with the neighbours to file a complaint.

The police immediately registered a case and one of the accused was arrested from the liquor shop a few hours later. Another accused was nabbed on the next day and investigations are underway to arrest the third accused, police said.

The incident has led to a stir in the area. The girl was admitted to the Mother Child Wing of Government Amritkaur Hospital late at night. The victim's mother said that initially doctors took the case lightly. Late at night, collector Rohitash Singh Tomar reached the hospital and following his intervention, the girl's sonography was done. After which, she underwent an operation late at night. Her condition is stable now, doctors said.