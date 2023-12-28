Jaipur: In an effort to curb criminal activities, the Rajasthan Police has arrested 6,568 miscreants across the state in a special campaign. On the second day of the three-day campaign on Thursday, 2,353 police teams comprising 8,900 personnel conducted raids at 7,912 hideouts, resulting in the arrest of 3,696 miscreants.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the operation, supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN, involved meticulous monitoring by the range inspectors general of police (IGs). Superintendents of police led the field teams in executing the action. Over two days, a total of 79 cases were registered, including 50 on Thursday.

ADG Dinesh MN said 466 people were arrested in the Ajmer range, 540 in the Kota range, 142 in the Sikar range, 97 in the Jodhpur range, 302 in the Bikaner range, 387 in the Jaipur range, 222 in the Pali range, 303 in the Bharatpur range and 229 in the Banswara range. Notably, 94 people were arrested in a state-level action against criminal gang members and their social media followers.