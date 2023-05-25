Jodhpur: Six months after a Pakistani woman married online to a man in Jodhpur, she reached her in-law's house in the town on Wednesday.

The bride reached Jodhpur from Pakistan through the Wagah border. Earlier, Uruj Fatima of Mirpurkhas performed her nuptial ties with Mujimmal Khan on January 2. Both families expressed their gratitude to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for making quick availability of the visa. The groom's grandfather Bhalhe Khan Mehar said, "It takes seven to eight months to get a visa and one has to go through many procedures. We are grateful to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who came to our help."

Khan Mehar said her arrival was delayed due to the non-availability of a visa. Mehar said he was impressed with the girl when he was treated well by the girl upon his visit to Pakistan and he thought of fixing her marriage for his grandson.

According to him, Thar Express was the only mode of affordable transportation for the two families but its closure put paid to their travel plans. For them, affording air travel was not possible as being poor people they could not afford high-expense air tickets. This was the reason for their choosing the online marriage option.

After getting the visa after the marriage, the bride's relatives came to drop her off at the Wagah border. The groom reached the Wagah border with his friends to pick up the bride.