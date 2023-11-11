Dausa (Rajasthan): Villagers launched a protest outside a police station in Rajasthan's Dausa this morning and beat up a sub-inspector accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Police said that accused has been arrested and investigations are on.

The accused, Bhupendra Singh, posted on poll duty, had allured the girl to his room and raped her last evening. Dausa SP Vandita Rana said a case has been registered against the SI based on the complaint of the victim's family. The girl would be taken for medical examination and further action will be taken, Rana said.

After the girl told her parents about the incident, they went to Rahuwas police station to file a complaint. However, the girl's father alleged that he was assaulted by policemen. "When we reached here the accused along with some other policemen beat me up. My arm has been fractured," the girl's father complained.

After villagers heard about this, they gathered outside Rahuwas police station and raised slogans against the police. They dragged the accused outside the police station and beat him up. A video of the assault also went viral. The villagers demanded suspension of the entire staff here and later handed over the accused.

BJP MP and candidate from Sawai Madhopur, Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, who came to the spot demanded financial assistance of Rs 85 lakh for the victim's family as compensation. He alleged that the entire law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The sorry state of affairs is revealed by the fact that the victim's family was assaulted inside the police station, the MP said.

As situation remained tensed, an additional contingent of force have been sent to the police station and ASP Ramchandra Singh also reached the spot.