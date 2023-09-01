Ajmer: A woman from Rajasthan's Ajmer, who calls her 'Krishna devotee' and had no professional expertise in writing, has etched her name in Harvard World Record bringing recognition to her astounding feat of writing 30,000 words in 21 hours.

Riya Raghani, who lives at Karni Nagar of Panchsheel area of the town, said her 'deep-rooted devotion' in Lord krishna showed her the way to achieve the uphill task which seemed arduous to attain after Harvard World Record authorities set a 21-hour deadline to finish the work though she insisted her to be given a 24-hour deadline.

She began writing the book on July 21 at 6.21 pm sitting at the Govardhan temple situated between Radha Krishna Kund on Govardhan Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan and completed the job by the next day evening within the stipulated time.

There was no way that she could escape from anything as Harvard World Record team monitored her movements live on Instagram. "I am not strong enough to write a book, it is only because of Lord Krishna's infinite grace on me that it happened. I drew great strength from Lord Krishna, who is my God," Riya said.

Riya said she derived inspiration from the Bhagvad Geeta, which has been a part of her life for the past eight years. She has never missed visiting ISKCON temple in Vrindavan each year during these years. The record holder said spirituality taught her to be strong enough to face any adverse circumstances and face even hardest challenge in life.

"The worldly happiness is momentary but happiness derived from spirituality is permanent. This is the essence which I learnt from reading couplets from the Bhagvad Gita each morning before starting my work. I have been devoutly following the same since my spiritual mentor at ISKCON asked me to apply teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita in my day-today life. The vast spiritual wealth helped me shape my life as a devotee to attain a strong self unshaken by life's hardships. My book contains all tales of my spiritual ecstasy and mystical experiences all these years," Riya said.

Riya also gave credit to her husband, family, mentor and few friends for her success. According to her, her mother-in-law's devotion to Lord Krishna also helped her in a great way to pursue her spiritual goals. Riya said she drew inspiration from her spiritual mentor.

"When I talked to Guruji in ISKCON Vrindavan, he gave me some books related to Lord Krishna to read. Most of the book was in Sanskrit. Sanskrit is not my language but I do not know the couplets written in the book. Guruji said read and remember to recite in the morning. I somehow read those couplets and tried to remember them. I myself was surprised when I could remember and imbibe principles in my heart," Raghani said.

Life changed after joining ISKCON

Riya Raghani tells that after reading the Bhagavad Gita, she felt the urge to write a book and wrote the first book titled 'Jeet 18 Adhyay and Main Aur Mere Krishna.' Her next book 'Mero Vrindavan' is also going to be published soon. "I felt during writing the latest book that as if someone was telling me to write a chapter. I am not strong enough to write a book, it is only because of Lord Krishna's grace that I could finish it," she said.