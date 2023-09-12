Jodhpur: Twenty one per cent of the minor sexual abuse cases in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's bastion, Jodhpur, turned out to be false, police said.

According to the recent data, in the last eight months, 39 of the 185 cases reported in Jodhpur, where a minor was sexually assaulted, turned out to be false complaints. All these cases were registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During investigations, it was revealed that 39 of the cases were false while charge-sheets were filed in 74 cases. Some of the accused are currently in judicial custody and remaining cases are under investigation, police said.

DCP West Gaurav Yadav said recording of confessions and statements were taken and some turned out to be false. "Only ADCP rank officials are entitled to investigate cases related to minors. The final report is filed only after a thorough investigation. In cases of sexual assault of minor, after filing the FIR, the police gets the victim to make a statement under section 164 in front of a competent authority. Action is taken on the basis of the statement," Yadav said.

According to the police, if the victim does not repeat the allegations written in the FIR in her statement it is not easy to take action against the accused. In such a situation, final report has to be filed considering it to be false.

Most cases of sexual assault are not registered immediately after the incident. In many cases, the court did not spare the accused even after the victim turned back on her statement. There were two cases where even after victim retracted her statement, police include DNA and forensic reports in the charge-sheets. On the basis of which, the court sentenced the accused without paying any heed to the statements of the victim.

On July 15, a minor was gang-raped by three students at the sports ground of JNVU's old campus in Jodhpur. Police arrested four accused within a few hours of getting information about the incident. After which, a charge-sheet was presented before the court. None of the accused got bail.

In Jodhpur West, a total of 61 cases were filed of which charge-sheets were filed in 15 cases and FIRs were lodged in 20. In Jodhpur East, of the total 39 cases, 16 charge-sheets were filed and seven FIRs lodged. In Jodhpur Rural, a highest of 85 cases were filed in which charge-sheets were filed in 43 cases and 12 FIRs were lodged.