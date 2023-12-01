2 COACHES OF EMPTY TRAIN DERAIL IN BIKANER NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Bikaner: Two coaches of an empty train derailed at Lalgarh railway station in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday night. No injuries were reported but the incident triggered panic among people.

It has been learnt that train number 14703 had reached Bikaner from Jaisalmer and after arriving at Lalgarh railway station, it was sent to the washing line. While returning from the washing line, two coaches of the train derailed. On getting information about the incident, railway officials rushed to the spot.

Cranes were pressed into service to lift the coaches that went off the track. The operation continued for a few hours. Sources said that it is yet to be ascertained as to what caused the derailment.

There has been a number of similar incidents in the recent few months. Last month, two coaches along with the engine of Suhaildev Express had derailed at Prayagraj railway station. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident occurred when the train had just started to leave the station. Train operations on the route were not affected and an inquiry was initiated into the case.

Prior to which, four persons died and 70 others were injured after 23 coaches of North East Superfast Express derailed in Bihar's Buxar district. A probe ordered into the incident revealed that the accident may have been caused due to the engineering department's fault. The preliminary investigation found out that a gap or a fracture in the tracks may have led to the accident. Train movement on the stretch was normalised more than 24 hours after the accident.